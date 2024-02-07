Winnipeg Jets defenceman Brenden Dillon will have a hearing Wednesday for an illegal check to the head on Pittsburgh Penguins forward Noel Acciari.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston notes it's a phone hearing, which allows for a suspension of five games or less.

Dillon was assessed a match penalty for an illegal check to the head of Acciari in Winnipeg's 3-0 loss to the Penguins on Tuesday.

Just over four minutes into the second period, Acciari had the puck through the neutral zone before Dillon got Acciari in the head with his shoulder.

Acciari's helmet was sent flying by the contact and multiple Penguins players rushed to defend him.

Dillon has six goals and 15 points in 47 games with the Jets this season, his third with the team.