Winnipeg Jets captain Adam Lowry is expected to be sidelined for the next five to six months after undergoing successful hip surgery earlier this week, the team announced on Wednesday.

The timeline could force the forward to miss the start of next season.

The 32-year-old American centre scored 16 goals and 18 assists over 73 games with the Jets in 2024-25, his 11th season with the franchise.

Lowry scored four goals in 13 playoff games this spring, including the Game 7 double overtime winner to eliminate the St. Louis Blues in the first round.

The Presidents Trophy-winning Jets were later eliminated in the second round by the Dallas Stars in six games.

A native of St. Louis, Lowry has scored 121 goals and 152 assists over 775 career games in Winnipeg after the Jets selected him in the third round of the 2011 NHL Draft. He has 15 goals and nine assists across 62 career playoff games.

Lowry, who was named team captain ahead of last season, will enter the final season of a five-year, $16.25 million contract in 2025-26 and is scheduled to become a free agent next summer.