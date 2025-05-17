Winnipeg Jets top defenceman Josh Morrissey suffered an apparent lower-body injury late in the second period of Saturday's must-win Game 6 against the Dallas Stars and did not return to the ice for the third period.

The Jets were later eliminated after losing 2-1 in overtime.

Morrissey get tangled up with Stars forward Mikko Rantanen during a play for the puck as his right knee or ankle appeared to twist awkwardly. Morrissey was in obvious pain as he made his way to the bench and needed assistance to get to the dressing room.

Following the game, head coach Scott Arniel said the injury is "not good," but will learn more once the team gets back to Winnipeg.

The 30-year-old native of Calgary suffered an injury early in Winnipeg's Game 7 win over the St. Louis Blues, forcing him to also miss Game 1 of their second-round series against Dallas.

Morrissey has three assists over four games in this series entering Game 6.

The 10-year veteran scored 14 goals and 48 assists over 80 games with the Jets in 2024-25.