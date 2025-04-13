Jets earn first Presidents' Trophy in franchise history

The Winnipeg Jets have clinched the NHL's Presidents' Trophy for the first time in franchise history.

Winnipeg secure the top spot in the regular season standings after the Washington Capitals fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night.

The Jets, who were hosting the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, hold a 55-21-4 record for 114 points with just two games remaining in the 2024-25 regular season.

