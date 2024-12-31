Jets having fun soaring to new heights on special teams

WINNIPEG — There were a lot of reasons for the Winnipeg Jets to be happy after they blanked the Nashville Predators 3-0 for their fourth consecutive win on Monday.

Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves to record his fifth shutout of the season and 42nd of his career.

Gabriel Vilardi scored twice on the power play in a 62-second span.

And veteran defenceman Dylan DeMelo registered his first goal of the season in front of a sixth sellout crowd of the season at Canada Life Centre.

"Everyone played fantastic and bought into our details and played great,” Hellebuyck said.

He agreed he was part of it, which led to his NHL-leading 24th win of the season (24-5-1) and the 299th of his career.

“It's fun to be in this locker room and play behind this group of guys. I'm having a lot of fun,” said the 31-year-old Hellebuyck, who’s in his 10th NHL season.

When Hellebuyck registers his 300th career win, he’ll become only the 41st goalie in league history to reach that mark.

“That's definitely one of the milestones you're going for — 300 wins, 40 shutouts and 500 games played. Two of them down, one to go,” Hellebuyck said.

The two-time Vezina Trophy winner is also proud of the team’s accomplishments.

For example, DeMelo scored at 17:18 of the second period to give the Jets (27-10-1) a 1-0 lead.

“I mean, it was a beauty, too. A snipe,” Hellebuyck said. “What can you say about the guy? He does it all now.”

Vilardi smiled when asked about DeMelo’s goal.

“It was awesome. He's so fired up, it was fun to see him,” Vilardi said. “It's always fun to see him score and (celebrate), that's for sure.”

Juuse Saros stopped 25 shots for Nashville (11-19-7), which dropped its second straight game.

Predators defenceman Jeremy Lauzon took his third penalty of the game with 7:43 remaining in the third. Nashville was then called for too many men to send the Jets on a two-man power play for 48 seconds.

Vilardi scored 15 seconds later to make it 2-0 and added another one with the man advantage.

“When we play to our structure and our identity, I think we're really tough to beat, really tough to score on,” Vilardi said. “And part was (Hellebuyck), obviously. It's fun to win. Got to keep going, though.”

Nikolaj Ehlers and Kyle Connor each had a pair of assists.

The Jets went 2-for-5 with the man advantage and have scored a power-play marker in a season-high seven consecutive games.

The Predators went into the game with the NHL’s best penalty kill at 86.9 per cent. They were 0-for-2 on the power play.

“We've talked a lot about (Connor) and (Mark Scheifele), and I keep reminding everybody there's a third guy on that line,” Jets head coach Scott Arniel said of Vilardi.

“And whether that's five on five or on the power play, he's a big body guy that has some great hands on him, and he doesn't stray too far away from that net. And doesn't need much time, and it doesn't take much. They just get it close to his blade and he's going to get it, usually get a shot off.”

Predators head coach Andrew Brunette said Winnipeg’s league-best power play starts with the players’ skills.

“I feel like they're really good down low making those little plays around the net,” Brunette said. “And, obviously, Connor and Scheifele, they're great at finding each other, and Morrissey moves very well on the blue line.

"So just a really complete power play and making some really good plays.”

He was disappointed a tight game through two periods didn’t tilt their way in the third.

“Going to (the) third, 1-0, we got to find a way to get some points and we kind of give it away, giving them the final three there and two power-play goals,” Brunette said.

“It's the best power play in the league, so yeah, it's frustrating because you're right there, but you're finding a way to lose, not finding a way to win, so that's what's frustrating.”

NOTES: The Jets are 7-1-1 in their past nine games. … Connor extended his point streak to seven games with six goals and nine helpers. … Hellebuyck has held an opponent to three or fewer goals in 16 consecutive games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2024.