Winnipeg Jets star forward Kyle Connor will miss at least the next two games with a knee injury suffered on Sunday.

Jets head coach Rick Bowness said there would be no timetable for his return until the team's doctors examine him.

“Kyle is heading back to Winnipeg. He’ll be re-evaluated by our doctors tonight when he gets in, and we’ll go from there," Bowness told the media after Tuesday morning's skate in San Jose. "But as of now, obviously he’s not playing tonight or tomorrow and we’ll know more tonight when our doctors have a chance to examine him themselves.”

The Jets take on the Sharks on Tuesday and will travel to Los Angeles to battle the Kings on Wednesday.

Connor took a knee-on-knee hit in Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in the second period. Ducks forward Ryan Strome hit Connor's right knee just after the Jets forward fired a backhand shot while cutting across the ice. Ducks goaltender John Gibson froze the puck on the shot attempt and Mark Scheifele dropped the gloves with Strome, who received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit.

Connor did not return to the game.

The 27-year-old has 17 goals and 28 points in 25 games this season.

Connor has scored 226 career goals over 492 games with the Jets since they selected him 17th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.