Jets leading Blues by two goals through 40 minutes

The Winnipeg Jets are just 20 minutes away from taking Game 5 as they hold a 4-2 lead over the visiting St. Louis Blues heading into the third period.

Blues rookie forward Jimmy Snuggerud tied the game early in the period, recording his second tally of the playoffs at the 6:06 mark on an assist from Robert Thomas.

St. Louis selected the 20-year-old American with the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Snuggerud, who helped the United States capture gold at the World Junior Hockey Championship earlier this year, scored one goal and added three assists over seven regular season games.

Just under five minute later, Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo scored on a wrist shot to give Winnipeg a 3-2 lead. Kyle Connor recorded an assist on the play for his second point of the night after scoring the game's opening goal in the first period.

Vladislav Namestnikov scored at the 18:51 mark of the second period to give Winnipeg a two-goal advantage.

Blues forward Nathan Walker and Jets forward Nino Niederreiter also had goals in the first period.

Winnipeg has outshot St. Louis 22-9 through two periods.

Both teams have won twice at home over the first four games of their opening round series.

Scheifele Leaves Game

Jets forward Mark Scheifele was missing from his team's bench when the second period began in their Game 5 matchup against the Blues on Wednesday.

Scheifele, 32, took a big hit from Blues captain Brayden Schenn 6:12 into the game that was called for interference.

The 6-foot-3 centre completed the period with 8:05 of ice time but did not return to the Jets' bench at the start of the second frame.

Winnipeg was leading the Blues 2-1 at the start of the period.

Scheifele is tied with forward Kyle Connor in team scoring during the postseason with two goals and five points through four games.

He was also second in team scoring during the regular season, recording 39 goals and 87 points in 82 games.

The Jets are trying to take a 3-2 series lead over the Blues in Game 5 to gain an opportunity to end the series in Game 6 on Friday from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.