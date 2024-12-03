Jets place Ehlers on IR retroactive to Nov. 29, recall Lambert

The Winnipeg Jets placed forward Nikolaj Ehlers on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 29 on Tuesday.

The team recalled forward Brad Lambert from the AHL's Manitoba Moose to fill Ehlers roster spot.

Ehlers logged just 6:23 of ice time on Nov. 29 against the Vegas Golden Knights due to a lower-body injury and has not played since.

The 28-year-old winger has nine goals and 25 points in 24 games this season.

The Blues will face the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, with Lambert apparently set to centre the team's second line.

Lambert skated between Cole Perfetti and Gabriel Vilardi during the morning skate. The 20-year-old made his NHL debut for the Jets last season, posting an assist in his lone game. He has three goals and 11 points in 16 AHL games this season.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start Tuesday's game, his 20th game of the season.

Projected Lines vs. Blues, John Lu, TSN

F

Connor - Namestnikov- Scheifele

Perfetti - Lambert - Vilardi

Neiderreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Kupari - Iafallo

Gustafsson

D

Morrissey - DeMelo

Fleury - Pionk

Stanley - Heinola

Coghlan - Miller

G

Hellebuyck

Comrie