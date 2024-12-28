The Winnipeg Jets have placed forward Daniel Torgersson on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating the remaining years on his contract.

Winnipeg selected Torgersson, a 22-year-old out of Sweden, in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft, but he has yet to play a game in the NHL.

Torgersson has spent the last four years with the AHL's Manitoba Moose and has failed to record a point in 12 games this season in the minors.

The left winger is in the final season of a three-year entry-level contract and was scheduled to become a restricted free agent his summer.

Habs' Primeau on waivers

The Montreal Canadiens have placed goalie Cayden Primeau on waivers for the purpose of a loan to the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Primeau, 25, has posted a 4.70 goals-against average and an .836 save percentage over 11 games with the Canadiens this season.

Primeau has appeared in just two games, including one start, in December, allowing a total of eight goals on 36 shots.

Selected by Montreal in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL Draft, Primeau has a career 3.69 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage over 55 appearances across six seasons with the Habs.