While negotiations with the Winnipeg Jets continue, restricted free agent Cole Perfetti has returned to the city to skate and train with teammates, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Dreger adds that Perfetti also intends on representing the Winnipeg Jets at next weeks NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas.

Perfetti is coming off of a breakout season in 2023-24, in which he scored 19 goals with 38 points in 71 games. The 22-year-old's season ended on a sour note as he dressed in just one of Winnipeg's five playoff games.

Prior to his strong campaign this year, the 10th overall pick in 2020 saw limited playing time due to injuries in each of the previous two seasons.

“I think Cole is just scratching the surface,” Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said last month. “Unfortunately for him, he had a couple of injuries in his 19- and 20-year-old years, but last year he had a great year. We’re looking forward to good things with him moving forward with our core.

“He’s been around for a couple of years now, he’s one of the guys you start integrating within that group and that’s the kind of team that we have here right now. We had a great year last year, but I think we need some of our younger guys to continue to take steps and move forward for us to grow.”

In 140 career games with the Jets, Perfetti has 29 goals and 75 points.