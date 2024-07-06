The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward David Gustafsson and defenceman Logan Stanley to two-year contract extensions on Saturday.

The Jets also acquired defenceman Dylan Coghlan from the Carolina Hurricanes for future considerations.

Gustafsson's contract carries an AAV of $835,000 while Stanley's has an AAV of $1,250,000.

Gustafsson, 24, had three goals and seven points in 39 games for the Jets last season. A second-round pick (60th overall) by Winnipeg in 2018, the Tingsryd, Sweden native has skated in 113 career NHL games, recording 14 points.

Stanley, 25, only appeared in 25 games with the Jets last season, recording a goal and two points. He also recorded an assist in three playoff games as the Jets were eliminated by the Colorado Avalanche in five games during the first round.

The 6-foot-7 left-shot defenceman is coming off a one-year, $1 million contract he signed with the Jets in August of 2023.

Drafted 18th overall by the Jets in 2018, Stanley has four goals and 22 points in 139 career games.

Coghlan, 26, spent the 2023-24 season in the AHL with the Springfield Thunderbirds, scoring 16 goals with 41 points in 61 games.

An undrafted free agent, the Duncan, B.C. native has appeared in 106 career NHL games, scoring six goals with 22 points split between the Vegas Golden Knights and Hurricanes.