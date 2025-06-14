WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Alfons Freij to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Saturday.

The average annual value of the deal in the NHL is US$975,000.

Friej, 19, played 29 games for Bjorkloven IF in the Swedish HockeyAllsvenskan and had eight points (two goals, six assists) and 12 penalty minutes.

The six-foot-one, 192-pound blueliner also played five games for the Bjorkloven IF junior team in the J20 Nationell and had five points (two goals, three assists) and two PIMs.

He added a pair of assists and four PIMs in two playoff games.

Freij was Winnipeg’s second-round pick (37th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2025.