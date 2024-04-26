Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is continuing to keep his cards close to his chest when it comes to naming a starting goalie for Saturday's Game 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Montgomery told the media on Friday that they have decided on their starter between the dynamic tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark, but wouldn't officially reveal a name.

Swayman has been stellar in his two starts, allowing a combined three goals on 66 shots during Boston's wins in Game 1 and Game 3.

Ullmark stopped 31 of 34 shots in a Game 2 loss.

Swayman and Ullmark have been alternating starts for most of the season with Swayman getting 43 starts in net compared to Ullmark 's 39.

If they continue that pattern, Ullmark would get the nod for Game 4.

Swayman, 25, posted a 25-10-8 record in 2023-24, alongside a 2.53 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. Swayman is also 5-0 against the Maple Leafs this season.

Ullmark, 30, went 22-10-7 with a 2.58 GAA and a .915 save percentage, producing a 1-1 record against the Leafs.

The Maple Leafs trail the Boston Bruins 2-1 in their opening round series and will host Game 4 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night.