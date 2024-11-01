The Boston Bruins have just one win in their past six games and have been outscored 24-9 over that stretch.

Things went from bad to worse on Thursday as the Bruins suffered an embarrassing 8-2 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Boston currently sits at the bottom of the Atlantic Division with a 4-6-1 record, but head coach Jim Montgomery vowed after Thursday's loss that the team will turn it around to make the playoffs for a ninth straight season.

“Their puck pressure gave us a lot of problems," Montgomery said of the ugly loss. "The bottom line is, it doesn’t matter what facet of our game it was, it wasn’t good enough.

"Right now, we’re not happy. Nobody’s happy with what’s going on. But we will get out of it. We will be better. Hopefully it creates a better result come playoff time.”

Montgomery elected to shuffle the Bruins lines for Thursday's game, but the changes did not have the desired effect. Boston was outshot 37-15 on the night, failing to register more than five shots in any period.

Starting goaltender Jeremy Swayman was pulled after allowing six goals on 22 shots during the onslaught. Joonas Korpisalo allowed two goals on 15 shots in just over 30 minutes of work in relief.

Bruins star winger David Pastrnak defended Montgomery's decision making on Thursday, putting the blame on himself and teammates.

"Monty’s just trying to get us going. The mixing lines, it happens. Personally, I have no problem with it," Pastrnak said. "I can read off anybody. Right now, it’s not about the combinations. We are not good enough as a team, and that’s where it starts."

The Bruins defeated the Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime last weekend for their lone win over the past two weeks, picking up just three points over the six-game stretch.

After losing 2-0 to the Philadelphia Flyers on home ice Tuesday, the Bruins will visit Philadelphia on Saturday before closing out their week with a home game against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.