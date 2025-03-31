Top prospect Jimmy Snuggerud is expected to make his NHL debut with the St. Louis Blues when they play against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Snuggerud, 20, was signed to a three-year contract from the Minnesota Gophers when their NCAA season ended on Friday.

The winger scored 24 goals and finished with 51 points in 40 games with Minnesota this season.

The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford reports that Snuggerud skated as the right winger on the third line in Monday's practice alongside Zachary Bolduc and Oskar Sundqvist.

Snuggerud was selected by the Blues at No. 23 overall in the first round of the 2022 draft. A top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, Snuggerud had 66 goals and 69 assists in 119 games for Minnesota over his collegiate career. He helped lead the United States to world junior title in 2024, scoring five goals in six games.

Snuggerud has the chance to boost an already-hot Blues lineup. St. Louis (40-28-7) rides a nine-game winning streak into their matchup with the Red Wings on Tuesday that has vaulted the team into a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Entering play on Monday, the Blues hold a six-point lead over the Vancouver Canucks for the final wild-card slot in the Western Conference. The Calgary Flames sit seven points behind St. Louis with three games in hand.