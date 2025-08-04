Veteran unrestricted free agent forward Jimmy Vesey has signed a two-year contract with Genève-Servette HC in Switzerland on Monday.

Vesey, 32, finished last season with the Colorado Avalanche after he was acquired, along with defencemen Ryan Lindgren and Hank Kempf, from the New York Rangers on March 1 in exchange for defenceman Calvin de Haan, forward Juuso Parssinen, and two draft picks.

He had five goals and eight points in 43 games split between the Rangers and Avalanche last season. Vesey did not appear for the Avalanche during their seven-game loss to the Dallas Stars in the first round.

The 6-foot-2 winger is coming off a two-year, $1.6 million deal with an annual cap hit of $800,000.

Drafted 66th overall by the Nashville Predators in 2012, Vesey has 101 goals and 194 points in 626 career games split between the Rangers, Buffalo Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, New Jersey Devils, and Avalanche.

The Boston native represented the United States at the 2015 World Championship, taking home a bronze medal.