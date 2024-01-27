SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — JJ Peterka scored two goals for the second straight game and the Buffalo Sabres netted five unanswered goals to rally past the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Saturday.

Peterka passed Jeff Skinner for the team lead with 18 goals this season.

Dylan Cozens added a goal and two assists, Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Greenway scored a goal for the Sabres.

Casey Mittelstadt had two assists to give him a team-high 30 for the season. He also leads Buffalo with 42 points.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Jan Rutta scored for the Sharks, who had their season-best three-game winning streak snapped.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 23 saves to improve to 4-1 in his career against San Jose.

Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 31 shots but fell to 0-4 against Buffalo.

The Sharks jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on goals from Vlasic and Rutta.

Peterka and Greenway answered for the Sabres to tie the game at 2 after the first period.

Tuch scored early in the second to put Buffalo ahead. Peterka scored an insurance goal early in the third and Cozens added an empty-netter as the Sabres improved to 16-0-1 when leading after two periods.

Buffalo forward Jack Quinn left the game in the third period after getting his left leg bent awkwardly on a check into the boards. He was helped off the ice and did not return.

Before the game, San Jose placed defenseman Henry Thrun on injured reserve with an upper-body injury and activated defenseman Ty Emberson from IR. Emberson recorded an assist.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Host Dallas on Feb. 6 after the All-Star break.

Sharks: Host Seattle on Tuesday night.

—-

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl