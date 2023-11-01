It didn't take long for Joe Thornton to find work in the hockey world after officially announcing his retirement over the weekend.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, Thornton will handle management duties and assembly of Canada's roster for the Spengler Cup.

Calgary Flames assistant general manager Brad Pascall will also be apart of the management group.

Hockey Canada confirmed the news later on Wednesday, naming Thornton and Pascall as the co-general managers in addition to Hnat Domenichelli being named assistant general manager.

“We are excited to announce our experienced management group that will be tasked with building a staff and roster that will attempt to reclaim the Spengler Cup for the first time since 2019,” said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of hockey operations for Hockey Canada. “Brad, Joe and Hnat bring a wealth of international experience to our management group, having participated in various events and a combined eight Spengler Cups in playing and management capacities. We know these three will represent Canada with pride and build a team that can compete for a championship in Davos.”

Canada has won the Spengler Cup 16 times, including most recently in 2019.

The 2023 tournament will be held later this year from Dec. 26-31 in Davos, Switzerland.

Thornton, 44, last played for the Florida Panthers in the 2021-22 campaign, recording five goals and 10 points in 34 games .

The 6-foot-4 centre is seventh all-time in assists (1,109), and 12th all-time in points (1,539) to go along with his 430 goals in his 1,714 career games split between the Boston Bruins, San Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Panthers over his 24-year career.

Thornton won the Hart Trophy, Art Ross Trophy, and named a first-team all-star during the 2005-06 season after recording 29 goals and 125 points in 81 games split between the Bruins and Sharks and was named a second-team all-star twice.

The St. Thomas, Ont. native led the Sharks to 13 playoff appearances, including three division titles, a Presidents' Trophy in 2008, and a 2016 Stanley Cup appearance during Thornton's 15-year run with the team.

He is all over the Sharks' record books with 251 goals (fourth), 804 assists (first), and 1,055 points (second), in 1,104 games played (third) with the franchise.

Thornton has a decorated international career while representing Canada that includes an Olympic gold medal (2010), two World Cups (2004, 2006), World Junior Championship gold medal (1997), and a World Championship silver medal (2005)