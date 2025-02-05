SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Joel Armia scored a short-handed tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Montreal Canadiens beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Tuesday night to snap a five-game NHL losing streak.

Alex Newhook had a goal and an assist, and Cole Caufield and Brendan Gallagher also scored for the Canadiens, who were 0-4-1 during their skid. Kirby Dach had two assists and Sam Montembault finished with 27 saves.

Macklin Celebrini and Tyler Toffoli each had a goal and an assist, and Collin Graf also scored for the Sharks, who have lost two straight and eight of nine. Alexandar Georgiev had 16 saves.

Armia scored his 10th goal with 4:04 left on a wrist shot off an assist from Jake Evans.

Gallagher gave the Canadiens a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal at 2:40 of the third, and Toffoli's power-play goal tied it with 9:33 remaining.

TAKEAWAYS

Canadiens: Montreal will be looking to build on the win that ended their skid that followed a stretch in which they had won seven of nine.

Sharks: San Jose has lost 11 of 13 and 22 of 26 since Dec. 5.

KEY MOMENT

San Jose trailed 3-2 midway through the third period when the Sharks tied it on Toffoli’s power-play goal. Celebrini and Jake Walman each had assists on Toffoli’s 19th goal.

KEY STAT

Sharks rookie forward Will Smith was held without a point, snapping his point streak at six games.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Visit the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

Sharks: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

