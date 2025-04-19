Calgary Flames forward Joel Farabee described his 2024-25 season as "embarrassing" Saturday during his end of season media availability.

"I think the whole year itself, even in Philly was pretty embarrassing for me and I take a lot of pride in trying to be a guy that can provide offence and help out and I think I need to be a lot better in a lot of areas," he said.

"I think having the summer to kind of relax a little bit and focus on some things will help me."

Farabee was acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers alongside Morgan Frost in exchange for Andrei Kuzmenko, Jakob Pelletier and two draft picks. Farabee had eight goals and 19 points in 50 games before the trade and finished with three goals and three assists in 31 games with Calgary. The 25-year-old had reached the 20-goal mark two different times in his career but had just 11 goals and 25 points total in 81 games in 2024-25.

The production was a sizeable drop-off from his season in 2023-24 when he tallied career highs in goals (22), assists (28) and points (50).

Despite the dip in offence, Farabee had nothing but positive things to say about his new team.

"The whole organization here, it’s a first-class organization, they treat us so well," he said. "The guys have been awesome in just helping us out. Everyone around here made everything easy for us."

Farabee is halfway through a six-year, $30 million deal he signed with the Flyers in September of 2021.

Hanley aiming to stick with Flames

Pending free agent defenceman Joel Hanley told reporters Saturday he wants to remain with the Flames.

“For sure…the culture and identity. Great team. Great guys that believe we can make that next step," Hanley said.

The veteran blueliner had two goals and seven assists for nine points in 52 games this past season while playing an average of 18:35 a night.

Hanley has previously spent time with the Montreal Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes and Dallas Stars prior to joining the Flames during the 2023-24 season.