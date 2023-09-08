Former NHL head coach Joel Quenneville and general manager Stan Bowman spoke Friday at the league's general manager and coaches meeting.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly invited the two to address the group in Chicago. They did not address the media.

Quenneville and Bowman have been out of the league since 2021 after specifics were revealed about how the Chicago Blackhawks mishandled allegations that a player was sexually abused by an assistant coach in 2010 during the team’s run to the Stanley Cup that season.

Neither man was formally suspended by the league, but Bettman has stated that either would need his clearance to return.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported in June that Bettman would hold meetings with Quenneville and Bowman in July as both were seeking reinstatement.

"We know that both are seeking reinstatement and perhaps a big step is the face-to-face meeting that has been scheduled with commissioner Gary Bettman in early July," TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said at the time. "Both Bowman and Quenneville requested these meetings, and that’s an important distinction there. Depending on how the conversation goes with Quenneville and Bowman independently, the commissioner is expected to take some time and determine what is the next step in their professional lives."

Quenneville resigned as head coach of the Florida Panthers in the fall of 2021, with Bowman resigning at the same time from his role of president of hockey operations with the Blackhawks.

The 64-year-old Quenneville was Chicago’s head coach when the alleged abuse occurred, while Bowman, 49, was the team's general manager.

Both Quenneville and Bowman reportedly drew interest from NHL clubs this off-season, but cannot return to the league until cleared by Bettman.