SEATTLE (AP) — Joey Daccord stopped 24 shots for Seattle's first shutout of the season as the Kraken beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Daniel Sprong, Brandon Montour and Yanni Gourde scored for the Seattle, which has won five of its last six games.

Daccord had six saves in the first period, eight in the second and 10 in the third for his fourth career shutout — first since March 26 against Anaheim.

Juuse Saros finished with 33 saves for Nashville, which has lost four of five (1-2-2).

Sprong’s goal late in the second period opened the scoring. It was Sprong’s second goal of the season and his first since being acquired from Vancouver on Nov. 8.

Montour scored 23 seconds into the third period for his fifth goal of the season, putting him in a tie for second-most in the league by a defenseman. Gourde added an empty-net goal with 2:43 left.

Nashville appeared to score with 9:21 left in the third, but after review it was determined that Tommy Novak kicked the puck in.

Takeaways

Predators: Nashville started the game by earning a rare penalty for having the wrong starting lineup on the ice. Steven Stamkos was listed in the starting lineup instead of Filip Forsberg, who was actually on the ice when the game started. Nashville was given a two-minute bench minor.

Kraken: Chandler Stephenson assisted on all three goals for his third multi-assist game of the season.

Key moment

The Kraken held a decided advantage in shots late in the second period but the score was still 0-0 until Sprong’s goal with 4:05 left. Montour’s feed found Stephenson all alone at the top of the crease and Stephenson made a move to get Saros to commit before dumping it back to Sprong for the goal.

Key stat

The Kraken finished a season-high six-game homestand at 5-1-0.

Up Next

Predators host Winnipeg on Saturday, and Kraken visit Los Angeles.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl