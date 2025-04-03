VANCOUVER - Joey Daccord stopped all 25 shots he faced as the Seattle Kraken blanked Vancouver 5-0 on Wednesday to deal the Canucks' playoff hopes a blow.

Mikey Eyssimont, Chandler Stephenson, Shane Wright and Andre Burakovsky scored for Seattle (32-38-6), and Adam Larsson added an empty-net goal. Burakovsky also picked up an assist, while one-time Canuck Jared McCann and Vince Dunn each had two helpers.

Thatcher Demko made 15 saves to fall to 8-8-3 for the year for Vancouver (34-28-13), and the Canucks were booed off home ice by the remaining fans at Rogers Arena as the final seconds tickets down in the third period.

Vancouver is eight points behind the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues, who hold down the two Western Conference wild-card spots.

The Canucks were 0 for 3 on the power play and the Kraken went 0 for 2.

It was the fourth time this season that Vancouver failed to score, and the third time on home ice.

Takeaways

Canucks: Vancouver started strong, earning two power plays in the first five minutes of the first period. On the first penalty kill, Daccord prevented the Canucks from opening the scoring for a sixth-straight game by flashing his glove to foil a one-timer from Drew O’Connor on a two-on-one with Conor Garland.

Kraken: Daccord’s shutout was the fifth of his career and his second this season. The first came on Nov. 30 against the Nashville Predators. Seattle was eliminated from playoff contention for the third time in their four-year history on Saturday. The Kraken were missing their two top goal-scorers, Jaden Schwartz and Eeli Tolvanen, in Wednesday's game.

Key moment

Seattle scored what proved to be the game-winner with 3:18 to play in the first period. Eyssimont intercepted a pass attempt by Jake DeBrusk in the neutral zone, then skated in alone to snap the puck between Demko’s pads. The goal was his eighth of the year and third in 14 games since joining the Kraken in March.

Key stat

The Kraken took the 2024-25 season series against their Pacific Northwest rivals with two wins, one overtime win and a shootout loss.

Up next

Canucks: Will continue their three-game homestand Saturday afternoon against the Anaheim Ducks

Kraken: Will play the second game of their five-game road trip in San Jose on Saturday

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2025.