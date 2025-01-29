Defenceman John Klingberg is expected to make his Edmonton Oilers debut Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs unless something changes, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The Oilers officially brought Klingberg in on a one-year, $1 million pro-rated contract on Jan. 17. Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters after the signing Klingberg would need at least a week before he'd be up to speed enough for game action.

Klingberg, 32, spent last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs but has not played in an NHL game since Nov. 11, 2023. He had five assists and was a minus-7 in 14 games with the team before undergoing season-ending surgery on his hip. Dreger reported before he joined the Oilers Klingerg had interest from five to seven teams, including the Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators.

Drafted 131st overall by the Dallas Stars in the 2010 draft, Klingberg has 81 goals and 412 points in 633 career games split between the Stars, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild, and Maple Leafs.

Edmonton enters play Wednesday first in the Pacific Division at 32-15-3 with 67 points.

Knies getting closer, Pacioretty expected back Wednesday

While the Oilers are about to get reinforcements on the blueline, the Leafs appear to be getting healthier up front.

Dreger reports forward Max Pacioretty is expected back in the lineup Wednesday against the Minnesota Wild. Also according to Dreger, the Leafs are hopeful winger Matthew Knies is able to return Saturday against the Oilers.

The 36-year-old Pacioretty has been out since Jan. 18 with an upper-body injury. He has five goals and seven assists for 12 points in 32 games so far this season, his first as a Maple Leaf.

Knies, 22, has been out of action for a week after suffering an upper-body injury. He has 18 goals and 13 assists for 31 points in 48 games this year.