John Tavares thinks a return to the Toronto Maple Leafs is very possible.

The impending free-agent forward says he's "very optimistic" a deal can get done to remain with the team.

Tavares, 34, spoke at the team's end-of-season media availability on Tuesday. He said that he's already had positive conversations with general manager Brad Treliving and head coach Craig Berube.

"I'm very optimistic that it can work out where I'm back, but haven't put too much thought into it," Tavares said. "It's only been just a number of hours since things have ended."

"There's pressure everywhere. It's an unbelievable place to play, an incredible fan base that loves its team and so badly wants to see you win," Tavares added of the Toronto market. "When it happens here again, it's going to be something pretty remarkable, and you want to be a part of that."

A native of Oakville, Ont., Tavares signed a seven-year, $77 million deal with his hometown team ahead of the 2018 season.

Originally taken with the first overall pick of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Oshawa Generals, Tavares spent the first nine seasons of his career with the New York Islanders.

In his time with the Leafs, Tavares has appeared in 515 games, scoring 222 goals and adding 271 assists. His 493 points are 16th all-time in franchise history. He has 17 goals and 14 assists in 51 playoff games with the team.

A six-time All-Star, Tavares had 38 goals and 36 assists in 75 games this past season. In 13 playoff contests, Tavares had five goals and two assists. After five seasons as captain of the Leafs, Tavares ceded the role to Auston Matthews this past fall.

Tavares is one of five impending unrestricted free agents on the Leafs roster along with forwards Mitch Marner, Max Pacioretty and Steven Lorentz and defenceman Jani Hakanpaa.



Knies quiets offer sheet talk

Pending restricted free agent Matthew Knies seemed to shut down talk of a possible offer sheet this summer, stating his focus is re-signing with the Maple Leafs

"I want to be here," Knies said. "I want to play here. That's all that matters to me. I love playing in this city, I think it's a blast. There's really a chance to win here."

The 22-year-old appears to be in line for a significant raise from his entry-level contract this summer after posting 29 goals and 58 points in 78 games this season. He added five goals and two assists in 13 playoff games.

A second-round pick in 2021, Knies joined the Maple Leafs late in the 2022-23 season out of the University of Minnesota. He has 44 goals and 94 points in 161 career games.

Knies also weighed in on the possibility of seeing Tavares leave the team in the off-season.

“It would be challenging," Knies said. "He’s the first person I think of when I see that logo."