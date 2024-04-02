Following their 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Monday night, Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella let it fly.

"Soft" is how Tortorella described his team's play in the extra frame in his post-game media availability. "One guy played, the goalie [Ivan Fedotov]," Tortorella continued.

“There are certain people that they don’t have a clue how to play, or just don’t have it in them to play in these types of situations, ” he said.

"That was embarrassing in the second period for the Philadelphia Flyer uniform the way we played.”

Tortorella, though, was impressed with the play of Fedotov, who made his Flyers debut after entering the game after Samuel Ersson was pulled.

"I’m totally impressed. I put him in a hell of a spot, and he’s the only damn player that played the second period.”

Fedotov stopped 19 of the 21 shots he faced in the loss.