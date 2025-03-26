John Tortorella pointed the finger at himself after the Philadelphia Flyers were outclassed in a 7-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

The 66-year-old head coach saw his team outshout 30-19 in the loss, which dropped the Flyers to 1-8-1 in their past 10 games. Philadelphia has slipped to second-last in the Eastern Conference, just one point ahead of the Buffalo Sabres with three more games played.

“When you’re in this type of situation, you’re losing all of the time, and there is nothing at the end of the tunnel for you; there’s certainly going to be some frustration," Tortorella said. "This falls on me. I’m not really interested in learning how to coach in this type of season where we’re at right now. I have to do a better job.

"So this falls on me, getting the team prepared to play the proper way until we get to the end."

The Flyers sat in a playoff spot for most of last season before struggling late in the year and just missing out on a wild-card berth. After finishing with a promising 38-33-11 record last year, Philadelphia has 28-36-9 record this season with nine games remaining.

Tortorella is in his third season with the Flyers and has yet to reach the playoffs, going 31-38-13 in his first season behind the bench in 2022-23. A veteran of 1,620 career games as a head coach, Tortorella has never before missed postseason in three straight years with one franchise.

The Boston native joined the Flyers after taking a year off parting ways with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2021 after six seasons with the club. He has a career record of 770-648-37-165 as head coach and a 56-64 record in the playoffs,

Tortorella guided the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Stanley Cup in 2003, but has only advanced past the second round once since, helping the 2012 New York Rangers to the Eastern Conference Final.

The Flyers will return home on Thursday to host the Montreal Canadiens after going winless on a five-game road trip in which the team was outscored 22-10, including 14-6 over their last two.