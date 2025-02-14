Head coach Jon Cooper declined to announce who would be in net for Canada for their game against Team USA, saying on Friday that he wants to talk to his goalies first.

St. Louis Blues netminder Jordan Binnington got the start in the opening game of the tournament, where he turned away 23 of 26 shots in the 4-3 overtime win over Sweden.

“When I told him he was going to start tonight, we just talked about playing in big moments and big games. And he’s done it all,” Cooper said after Wednesday's win. “Even in his Cup run, he had to go on the road to win Game 7.

“But in the end, I said, ‘You’re going to have a team that’s going to be playing hard in front of you. Make the saves that you’re supposed to make. Maybe slide in one that you’re not.’ And that’s what he did.”

“When he [had to make] the big save in overtime, he made it,” Cooper added. “And gave us a chance to win and we did.”

Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights served as the team's backup against Sweden and held his own net again in Friday's practice with Sam Montermbault working as the extra goaltender.

Hill, who won the 2023 Stanley Cup in Vegas, has a 20-10-4 with a 2.64 GAA and a .900 save percentage this season.

Binnington holds a 15-9-4 record through 39 games, with a 2.89 goals-against average and .896 save percentage this season. He won the Stanley Cup in 2019 with the Blues.

Montembeault has an 18-21-3 record this season, has a .897 save percentage and a 3.00 GAA with the Montreal Canadiens.

Reigning Vezina Trophy winner and the favourite to win again this year, Connor Hellebuyck started Team USA's 6-1 win over Finland Thursday, turning aside 20 of the 21 shots he faced.