Canada got its 4 Nations Face-Off started on the right foot Wednesday night, knocking off Sweden 4-3 in overtime in the tournament opener.

While captain Sidney Crosby deservedly received a lot of the fanfare after the game, head coach Jon Cooper was quick to credit goaltender Jordan Binnington for his effort.

Binnington turned away 23 shots in the victory, including a high-danger chance early in the six minutes of 3-on-3 overtime before Mitch Marner netted the winner for Canada.

“When he [had to make] the big save in overtime, he made it,” Cooper said. “And gave us a chance to win and we did.”

Goaltending was a hot topic leading up to the tournament, as there was no clear No.1 choice for Cooper and Canadian management.

None of the three goalies Canada ultimately selected for the roster - Binnington, Adin Hill and Sam Montembeault - have had the success in the NHL this season that the other three teams at the tournament can boast.

Binnington holds a 15-9-4 record through 39 games, with a 2.89 goals-against average and .896 save percentage this season.

Hill, who won the 2023 Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights, has a 20-10-4 with a 2.64 GAA and a .900 save percentage this season.

Montembeault, with an 18-21-3 record this season, has a .897 save percentage and a 3.00 GAA.

Compared to USA's top netminder Connor Hellebuyck (2.06 GAA, .925 save percentage) or Sweden's Filip Gustavsson (2.63 GAA, .915 save percentage) and Linus Ullmark (2.49 GAA, .915 save percentage), Canada's goaltending was going to be an important storyline.

Cooper was aware of the outside noise Binnington was likely going to be dealing with in the tournament, and picked the appropriate message for his goaltender before the opening game.

“When I told him he was going to start tonight, we just talked about playing in big moments and big games. And he’s done it all,” Cooper said.

And Binnington, to his credit, is no stranger to big games either. The 31-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont. was an unexpected star and led the St. Louis Blues to their only Stanley Cup title in 2019. That run included a win in Game 7 of the Finals on the road against the Boston Bruins, where he stepped up to allow only one goal.

“Even in his Cup run, he had to go on the road to win Game 7. But in the end, I said, ‘You’re going to have a team that’s going to be playing hard in front of you. Make the saves that you’re supposed to make. Maybe slide in one that you’re not.’ And that’s what he did,” Cooper said.

Binnington himself was grateful for the opportunity to get the start, and to prove the doubters wrong.

“It was amazing to be a part of,” he said. “I was very grateful and honored to be wearing the jersey and in the net.”

“There’s nothing like that atmosphere,” Binnington said. “You take a second and find yourself in overtime, Canada versus Sweden in Montreal. It’s a huge moment. This is why you put the work in.”

Binnington's teammates took notice of his performance as well.

“Clutch,” Golden Knights forward Mark Stone said. “He made some huge saves down the stretch. A huge save in overtime, I think it was on Zibanejad, which gave our top-end skill a chance to win the game for us. Just thought he made the big save when he needed to and gave us a chance to get it done.”

"'Binner,' with huge, huge saves," forward Connor McDavid added of his goaltender's performance.

The star of the show for Canada on the offensive end was Crosby, who chipped in three assists - including one on the game winner - after injury problems leading up to the tournament led to questions over whether he could participate at all.

"To have an ovation like that here was really special," said Crosby, whose country has now won 26 games in a row with him in the lineup. "It's something I'll always remember."

Fans in the building chanting his name, and those watching at home, will remember another breathtaking performance from No. 87.

"It's no coincidence, his record when he's wearing a Canadian jersey," said Cooper. "It's not a fluke. He will go down as the greatest player to ever represent this country."

Canada resumes their tournament with a game against USA on Saturday, again at Bell Centre in Montreal before the tournament shifts to Boston.