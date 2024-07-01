Jonathan Drouin is back with the Colorado Avalanche on a one-year deal, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Drouin, 29, appeared in 79 games with the Colorado Avalanche last season, recording 19 goals and 56 points. He added three assists in three playoff games before the Avalanche were eliminated by the Dallas Stars in the second round.

The 5-foot-11 winger is coming off a one-year, $825,000 deal he signed with the Avalanche in July of 2023.

Drafted third overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2013 draft, Drouin has 96 goals and 337 points in 564 career games split between the Lightning, Montreal Canadiens, and Avalanche.

The Ste-Agathe, Que., native represented Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, recording a goal in three games en route to a fifth-place finish.