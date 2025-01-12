CALGARY — Jonathan Huberdeau scored the game-winner early in the third period and Dustin Wolf made 31 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Matt Coronato scored his 10th goal while also adding an assist for Calgary (20-14-7).

Jacob Moverare, with his first of the season, scored the lone goal for Los Angeles (24-11-5), which had its five-game winning streak halted.

The teams were supposed to meet each other on Wednesday in Los Angeles, but that game was postponed due to the devastating wild fires.

Wolf improves to 14-6-2. He leads all NHL rookies in wins. David Rittich, who had 16 stops, falls to 11-9-0.

TAKEAWAYS

Kings: Los Angeles ranks 28th on the power play and was 0-for-7 in the previous three games, but you wouldn't have known it watching their first man advantage of the night. While MacKenzie Weegar served a slashing penalty he took in the game's opening minute, the Kings piled up nine shots on goal as they poured on the pressure, but couldn't solve Wolf. The visitors failed to generate a shot in the other two power plays to finish the night 0-for-3.

Flames: In the first game without Connor Zary (knee injury), Calgary moved Yegor Sharangovich to centre to take Zary's spot on that line alongside Jakob Pelletier while Andrei Kuzmenko was moved up from the fourth line to join that trio. Held off the scoresheet, all three players remain in extended slumps with Pelletier at no goals in 13 games, Sharangovich goalless in his last 15, and Kuzmenko having gone 28 games without a goal.

KEY MOMENT

Calgary took its first lead at 4:36 of the third period, breaking a 1-1 tie when Huberdeau banged in a Coronato rebound on the power play for his team-leading 18th goal. Coronato, the most dangerous Flame on the night, had five of Calgary's 18 shots.

KEY STAT

Wolf continues his mastery on home ice. The Flames' rookie goaltender is 11-2-1 in 14 starts at the Saddledome with a .936 save percentage.

UP NEXT

Kings: Five-game road trip continues Monday against the Edmonton Oilers.

Flames: Visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday to open a four-game road trip.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2025.