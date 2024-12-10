NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau and Kevin Rooney each scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Calgary Flames to a 4-3 comeback victory over the skidding Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Brayden Pachal and Nazem Kadri also scored and Dan Vladar made 17 saves for the Flames, who had lost six of seven.

Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and Tommy Novak had a goal for the Predators, who tied a franchise record with their eighth straight loss. Juuse Saros made 24 saves.

Predators captain Roman Josi did not play in the final two periods due to a lower-body injury. The defenceman logs by far the most ice time of any player on the team at 25:40 per game.

Nashville was already without regular defencemen Jeremy Lauzon and Alexandre Carrier, both sidelined due to injury.

TAKEAWAYS

Flames: Snapped an eight-game road losing streak. Finding their stride away from home, where they are 10-3-1, will be key for a team that has missed the playoffs the past two seasons.

Predators: Playing a depleted lineup due to injury and illness, the Predators got goals from players who have struggled to hit the scoresheet all season, including Marchessault’s first two-goal game with Nashville. Marchessault signed a $27.5 million, five-year contract in the off-season.

KEY MOMENT

With the game tied 3-3 at 16:48 of the second period, Nashville’s Mark Jankowski was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty while sitting on the bench. Huberdeau scored on the ensuing power play, giving Calgary its first lead.

KEY STAT

The Predators scored more than two 5-on-5 goals for the first time this season.

UP NEXT

Flames: Host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

Predators: Visit the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

___

