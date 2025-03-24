NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jonathan Lekkerimaki scored in regulation and then got the deciding goal in the fourth round of the shootout, and the Vancouver Canucks rallied to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Monday night.

Pius Suter scored twice for Vancouver, which improved to 3-1 in shootouts this season. Thatcher Demko finished with 22 saves in his first start since a lower body-injury sidelined him on Feb. 8.

Timo Meier had two goals and Erik Haula also scored for the Devils, and Jacob Markstrom had 25 saves.

Jake DeBrusk scored in the first round of the shootout for Vancouver, and Jesper Bratt tied it for New Jersey in the second round. In the fourth round, Lekkerimaki fired a wrist shot past Markstrom for the win on his first career shootout attempt.

Haula gave the Devils a 3-2 lead with 6:35 to play in the third period, and Suter got his second of the night to tie it with 36 seconds remaining.

Lekkerimaki tied it 2-2 with a snap shot 45 seconds after Meier gave the Devils a brief 2-1 lead at the 11:02 mark of the third period.

TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: Vancouver picked up a critical two points to remain in the chase for a wild-card berth in the Western Conference. The Canucks trail the St. Louis Blues — who hold the final wild-card berth — by three points.

Devils: New Jersey extended its lead over Ottawa to two points for third place in the Metropolitan Division. The Senators have played three fewer games.

KEY MOMENT

Markstrom stopped Quinn Hughes on a breakaway with a pad save early in overtime.

KEY STAT

Vancouver defenceman Quinn Hughes led all skaters with 31:38 of ice time and six shots on goal. This was the fourth time this season that Hughes has been on the ice for at least 30 minutes.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Visit the New York Islanders on Wednesday.

Devils: Visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

