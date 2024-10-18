After an off-season headlined by big moves, the Nashville Predators sit at 0-4-0 on the early season after a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

The Predators, who added Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei in free agency, were unable to recover after falling behind 3-2 to the Oilers late in the second period.

“Right now, I think we’re a little fragile group,” Marchessault said post-game, per NHL.com. “Like the beginning of the season is not going like we want. In the off-season everybody says how good you guys are going to be and everything, and we maybe have to think that we’re a good team but not good enough. We’ve got to work harder than the opponent.”

Connor McDavid's game-winning goal came with 91 seconds left in the second period and less than a minute after Marchessault had scored to tie the game at 2-2.

“Right now, I think we’re having a hard time in the big moments, the momentum killers,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “I don’t think we started particularly well, but I thought we eased ourself into the game a little bit. So a little lack of urgency to start. I think we were feeling ourselves out early. And I thought we’re kind of going in spurts right now where you put four or five good shifts together, but we can’t sustain those things.”

The Predators have been outscored 18-8 through their four losses and suddenly face early pressure to turn their season around to return to the playoffs this season. Nashville won 16 of 18 games during a late-season run to get into the postseason last year.

“We’ve got to find a way,” captain Roman Josi said. “It’s hard right now. Every little thing matters. It’s just one of those times where we’ve got to dig in for every little play. We’ve just got to play a little harder. Everybody’s got a little more, and we’ve just got to dig in a little more to get that first win.”

The Predators will host the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday in their latest bid to earn their first win of the year.