LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice in regulation and had a goal in the shootout to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 5-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night.

Chandler Stephenson and Brayden McNabb also scored for the Golden Knights, who have won three straight and five of their last six to lead the league with 43 points. Jiri Patera stopped 35 shots in his season debut.

Mike Hoffman had two goals, and Mario Ferraro and Calen Addison also scored for San Jose, which had won five of its previous seven games. Kaapo Kahkonen finished with 23 saves.

After blowing leads of 3-1 and 4-2 in the third period, the Golden Knights survived overtime and got goals from Marchessault and Jack Eichel in the shootout for the win.

McNabb extended Vegas’ lead to 3-1 at 1:43 of the third with a wicked snipe from the left circle, beating Kahkonen far side with his second goal of the season.

Hoffman answered a little more than two minutes later on the power play, when he bounced the puck off Vegas defenseman Kaedan Korczak’s skate to cut the Knights’ lead to one.

Marchessault’s second of the night and 14th of the season pushed the Golden Knights’ lead back to two at 9:23, but Addison brought the Sharks within striking distance with 3:45 left.

Hoffman scored his second of the night with 39 seconds left, tying the game.

Ferraro opened the scoring just 29 seconds in, beating Patera on the first shot of the game, a wrist shot from the top of the left circle that provided San Jose with an early cushion. It marked the quickest goal for the Sharks this season and Ferraro’s first of the season.

Marchessault tied it 5 1/2 minutes into the second as he skated on a 2-on 1 with Ben Hutton, kept the puck and deposited it in the lower left corner for his team-leading 13th goal.

Stephenson gave Vegas a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal with 4:16 remaining in the middle period as he deflected a blast from defenseman Alex Pietrangelo past Kahkonen for his fourth.

Sharks: Host Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

Golden Knights: Host Calgary on Tuesday night.

