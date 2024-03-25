ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored 49 seconds into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 Monday night for their third straight win.

Pavel Dorofeyev also scored and Logan Thompson stopped 30 shots to help Vegas win for the sixth time in its last eight games. The Golden Knights moved five points ahead of the Blues for the final Western Conference wild card.

Brandon Saad scored and Jordan Binnington finished with 32 saves for St. Louis, which had won two straight games and five of its last seven.

The Blues' Pavel Buchnevich was awarded a penalty shot 30 seconds into overtime after Noah Hanifin tripped him on breakaway. Thompson denied him with a glove save to keep the game deadlocked at 1-1.

Just 19 seconds later, Marchessault picked up a loose puck behind the Blues' net while William Karlsson fended off two players along the end boards, brought it out on the left side and settled it before firing his 39th goal of the season past Binnington.

Saad scored his 23rd goal of the season with 5:07 remaining in regulation to tie the game 1-all.

Blues center Oskar Sundqvist left the game with a lower body injury after being checked into the boards by Bryaden McNabb 9:50 into the second period. That left St. Louis with 10 forwards with interim coach Drew Bannister electing to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Blues captain Brayden Schenn fought McNabb 10:43 into the first period after taking exception to McNabb’s high hit on Saad in the corner of the Vegas zone. Saad missed the remainder of the first period but returned to the game at the start of the second.

Dorofeyev skated in on Binnington and scored his 11th goal of the season 5:59 into the first period to give Vegas a 1-0 lead.

Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was scratched for the fourth straight game due to illness and did not accompany the team to St. Louis.

