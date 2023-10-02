HALIFAX — Joonas Korpisalo is making a good impression with his new teammates.

The 29-year-old Finnish netminder, who signed a five-year, $20 million deal with the Ottawa Senators on July 1 as an unrestricted free agent, stopped 40 shots on Monday night to help his squad defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 in NHL pre-season action at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, N.S.

Ridly Greig, Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle scored for the Senators, who led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 after the second.

The Senators improved to 5-1 in the pre-season, while the Penguins slipped to 2-2.

Pittsburgh outshot Ottawa 40-23.

UP NEXT

The Senators visit the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, while the Penguins host the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2023.