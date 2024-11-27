NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jordan Binnington stopped 31 shots for the 16th shutout of his career and set the St. Louis franchise record with his 152nd victory as the Blues beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Binnington's franchise record win came in the 298th game of his NHL career and moved him past Mike Liut.

Dylan Holloway had two goals for the Blues and Robert Thomas scored nine seconds into the game, missing by one second the NHL record held by two players for the fastest game-opening goal. Thomas and two others scored in nine seconds.

Justin Faulk, Pavel Buchnevich, Brandon Saad and Jake Neighbours recorded assists.

St. Louis did all of its scoring in the first period. Entering Wednesday, the Blues had outscored 23-12 in the opening period.

Jacob Markstrom, who was appearing in his 500th career game, stopped 17 shots for New Jersey, which outshot the Blues 32-18.

New Jersey managed just seven shots in three power-play chances.

The Devils were without forward Timo Meier, who was suspended for one game for cross-checking Nashville Predators forward Zachary L'Heureux in the face in Monday's 5-2 victory.

Takeaways

Blues: St. Louis is a resurgent team since Jim Montgomery took over as head coach on Monday after being fired by Boston five days earlier. The Blues have won two straight road games after dropping nine of their previous 11.

Devils: New Jersey is 10-4 over its last 14 games, with all four losses being shutouts.

Key moment

Thomas' goal nine seconds into the game is the fastest game-opening goal by any team this season.

Key stat

St. Louis blocked 24 shots, six by defenseman Ryan Suter, to help preserve its second shutout of the season.

Up Next

The Blues host Philadelphia on Saturday before embarking on a four-game trip. The Devils visit Detroit on Friday for their third game in five days.

