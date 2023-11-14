ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Jakub Vrana scored 19 seconds apart in the second period, and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Colton Parayko and Kasperi Kapanen also scored for the Blues (8-5-1), who have won three straight.

Binnington earned his first shutout of the season and the 13th of his career.

Jonas Johansson stopped 24 shots for Tampa Bay (6-6-4), which dropped its third straight and was shutout for the second game in a row.

Kapanen scored his third goal of the season into an empty net with 3:58 remaining and Kyrou scored his second goal of the game and fourth of the season with 42 seconds remaining to seal the win for St. Louis.

Kyrou took an outlet pass from Torey Krug and skated in to score on a backhand shot, and Vrana scored his second of the season on a feed from Krug 19 seconds later to give St. Louis a 3-0 lead with 3:24 remaining in the second period.

Parayko entered the Lightning zone after taking a feed from Robert Thomas and beat Johansson for his second goal of the season to put St. Louis up 1-0 11:09 into the first period.

Thomas, the Blues’ leading scorer, has registered at least one point in seven straight games with five goals and six assists.

UP NEXT

Lightning: At Chicago Thursday night to close a two-game road trip.

Blues: At San Jose Thursday night to begin a four-game road trip.

___

