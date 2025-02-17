Jordan Binnington will make his third-straight start as Canada takes on Finland this afternoon in a must-win game at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

"Kid's played great for us and given us a chance to win," said Cooper of the decision.

Binnington was between the pipes for Canada's first two games in the tournament, a 4-3 overtime win over Sweden and a 3-1 loss to the USA at the Bell Centre in Montreal. The 31-year-old holds a 2.41 goals-against average and .896 save percentage across to starts.

Binnington is 15-19-4 with a 2.89 GAA , .897 save percentage and a trio of shutouts with the St. Louis Blues this season.

Finland will counter with Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen, who stopped 21 of 24 shots in their thrilling overtime win over Finland on Saturday. The 29-year-old is 19-8-7 with a 2.53 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and four shutouts this season with the Canucks.

Canada would clinch a spot in the final against the Americans with a regulation win on Monday. If they beat Finland in a shootout or overtime, they'll need some help as the U.S. would have to claim at least one point from Sweden in tonight's round-robin finale. And if Canada loses Monday afternoon, they are eliminated regardless of Monday night's result.

Canada faces Finland Monday at 1 p.m. ET, while Sweden and USA will clash at 8 p.m. ET.

The 4 Nations Face-Off wraps up with the final on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.