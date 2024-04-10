ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored twice and Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Zack Bolduc had a goal and an assist, Torey Krug also scored and Brayden Schenn had two assists for St. Louis. Joel Hofer made 18 saves as the Blues improved to 8-1-1 in their last 10 home games against the Blackhawks.

St. Louis preserved its slim playoff hopes. The Blues began the day trailing Vegas, which has a game in hand, by five points for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Philipp Kurashev and Landon Slaggert scored for the Blackhawks. Petr Mrazek was pulled after giving up three goals on three shots over the first 4:37. Arvid Soderblom came on and finished with 21 saves.

The Blues ambushed the Blackhawks with four goals in a 4:55 span early in the first period, scoring on their first four shots of the game.

Kyrou started the outburst with two straight goals just 42 seconds apart. Kyrou has a four-game point streak and has 15 points in his last 10 games (eight goals, seven assists).

Kyrou’s first came at 2:04 on a breakaway off an outlet pass from Nick Leddy. Hofer got his second career NHL point with the secondary assist on the play.

Kyrou struck again at 2:46, with Pavel Buchnevich getting an assist on the play for his 400th career point.

Krug made it 3-0 at 4:37, ending Mrazek's night.

Bolduc greeted Soderblum with his fourth of the season at 6:59. The goal gave the Blues a 4-0 lead before either Blackhawks goalie could record a save.

St. Louis outshot Chicago 9-1 in the first period.

Kurashev got the Blackhawks on the board at 8:40 of the second, giving him points in four of his last five games.

Thomas scored his 25th of the season midway through the third to give the Blues a 5-1 lead.

Slaggert scored his first career goal with 3:09 left.

