Joseph Woll is set to make his first start since Dec. 7 for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Woll will get the start, while the Maple Leafs plan to carry three goaltenders moving forward with Woll, Ilya Samsonov and Martin Jones.

The Maple Leafs recalled goaltender Woll from an American Hockey League conditioning stint on Monday. The 25-year-old has not played an NHL since a Dec. 7 game against the Ottawa Senators, missing time with a high-ankle sprain.

He stopped 36 of the 37 shots he faced on Friday night as he returned to action with the AHL's Toronto Marlies in a 4-1 win.

“It felt great," Woll said after the game. "It’s been a couple of months, and I’ve been really itching to get back in a game."

Originally taken with the 62nd overall pick of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft out of Boston College, Woll is in his third season with the team.

Prior to his injury, Woll was 8-5-1 with a 2.80 goals against average and a .916 save percentage.

Samsonov has appeared in a team-high 27 games, posting a 14-5-6 record with a .881 save percentage and a 3.25 GAA. Jones is second with 20 appearances, going 11-7-1 with a .907 save percentage and a 2.71 GAA since being recalled after Woll's injury.