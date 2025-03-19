TORONTO - Joseph Woll was outstanding in making 38 saves and Steven Lorentz scored short-handed early in the third period as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Auston Matthews, with his fourth in the last three games, had the other goal for Toronto (41-24-3).

Valeri Nichushkin replied for Colorado (41-25-3). Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 24 shots at Scotiabank Arena.

The Leafs won their second straight after thumping the Calgary Flames 6-2 on Monday following an ugly 1-4-1 stretch.

The Avalanche, meanwhile, saw their 8-0-1 run come to an end — including a 7-4 victory over Toronto on March 8 in Denver — and lost in regulation for the first time since Feb. 23.

The Leafs are aiming for top spot in the Atlantic Division as part of a three-horse race with the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Colorado is chasing the Dallas Stars for the Central Division's No. 2 seed. Dallas topped Colorado 4-2 in the second round of last year's playoffs.

Takeaways

Leafs: Matthews scored the 65th game-opening goal of his career to tie Dave Keon for the second most in franchise history. Mats Sundin tops the list with 67.

Avalanche: Cale Makar picked up an assist and is one point from becoming the eighth defenceman in NHL history to hit 80 in three separate seasons. The last blueliner to accomplish the feat was Brian Leetch.

Key moment

After the teams traded power-play goals in the second period, Lorentz scored his sixth goal of the campaign on the penalty kill. A clearing attempt by Leafs defenceman Simon Benoit hit referee Kelly Sutherland at centre, which led to a Toronto 2-on-1 the other way that ended with Lorentz ripping a shot past Blackwood.

Key stat

Toronto forward William Nylander is one point from 600.

Up next

Leafs: Visit the New York Rangers on Thursday.

Avalanche: Visit the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2025.