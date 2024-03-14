Former New York Islanders forward Josh Ho-Sang is back in North America, having signed a contract with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old played in one game in the KHL with Ufa Salavat Yulayev last season, posting one assist. He last played in North America with the AHL's Toronto Marlies during the 2021-22 season, posting 16 goals and 35 points in 47 games.

✍️ Josh Ho-Sang has signed the dotted line pic.twitter.com/opwjtv3B7x — Florida Everblades (@FL_Everblades) March 13, 2024

Ho-Sang was selected with the 28th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders, and debuted for the team in the 2016-17 season. He appeared in just 53 games over three seasons with seven goals and 24 points. Between 2016-17 and 2018-19, Ho-Sang spent time in both the NHL and AHL in parts of all three seasons.

He moved to Sweden for the 2020-21 season, appearing in nine games with two teams during his brief stint overseas before coming back to North America to join the Marlies.

Ho-Sang played for the Canadian men's Olympic team in 2022, registering three points in five games. Team Canada finished sixth at the Beijing Olympics in hockey.