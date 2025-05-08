Defencemen Josh Morrissey and Logan Stanley both skated in regular sweaters at a Winnipeg Jets optional skate on Thursday, and are considered game-time decisions for Game 2 against the Dallas Stars on Friday.

As TSN's John Lu reports, Jets head coach Scott Arniel said that both players had "a good skate today," and the team will make a decision on their availability ahead of Friday's game.

Morrissey was forced out of Game 7 of the team's first-round series against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday with an upper-body injury. Arniel told reporters that he will be re-evaluated on Monday and is considered day-to-day for the time being. He played 2:09 before leaving in the opening period.

The 30-year-old defenceman scored 14 goals and finished with 62 points in 80 games in the regular season with Winnipeg.

He had three assists in the series against the Blues.

Stanley last played in Game 6 against the Blues in the first round on Friday, and missed Game 7 with an undisclosed injury. He didn't record a point in the series against St. Louis, and finished the regular season with a goal and 14 points in 63 games.

Dallas owns a 1-0 series lead behind a 3-2 victory on Tuesday in which Mikko Rantanen scored a natural hat trick in the second period.