Team Canada was without one of its top defencemen for the 4 Nations final as Josh Morrissey missed the game due to illness.

Thomas Harley took Morrissey's spot in the lineup.

Morrissey skated in all three of Canada's games in the round robin, where he did not register a point.

Harley took the spot of Cale Makar in the lineup on Saturday against the United States, where he did not record a point.

Morrissey, 29, skated in the second pairing alongside Colton Parayko in practice on Wednesday. The Winnipeg Jets blue liner has seven goals and 46 points in the regular season.

Morrissey teammates with the Jets, forward Kyle Connor, was also a late scratch for Team USA. Connor - the leading scorer amongst American skaters in the NHL this season with 69 points - played in all three round-robin games and tallied one assist.