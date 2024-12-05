Josh Morrissey was the lone member of the Winnipeg Jets named to Team Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off roster on Wednesday, with teammate Mark Scheifele among those to miss the cut.

Scheifele, 31, is tied for 11th in the NHL this season with 13 goals and tied for 26th in the league with 27 points through 26 games while playing at both centre and on the wing. He had 25 goals and 72 points in 74 games last season after posting a career-high 42 goals with 68 points in 2022-23.

Morrissey said he first learned of who had made the roster earlier this week, feeling mixed emotions as he cracked the team while Scheifele did not.

“I was hoping that we would both have the chance to do it, and do it together,” Morrissey told the Winnipeg Sun. “So it was bittersweet. Obviously excited and honoured, but at the same time my heart went out and I felt pretty gutted for him that it shook out that way. He’s an amazing hockey player and has the ability to be there.

“I tried to be there to support him and just let him know that I was feeling for him because I know how much he wanted to be there.”

Scheifele has represented Canada three times during his career at the World Hockey Championship, winning gold in 2016 and silver in 2017. He also wore the Maple Leaf at the World Juniors in 2012, winning bronze, and in 2013.

The door does remain slightly open for Scheifele to still potentially make the team with injury replacements likely to be needed before puck drop on Feb. 12.

“We left off some great players that could easily represent Canada in this event, and they very well may,” Team Canada general manager Don Sweeney said. “And that was the messaging afterwards… some guys will be waiting in the wings. We have a lot of hockey to be played between now and February and quite frankly the rosters may change a little bit.”

Morrissey has two goals and 23 points in 26 games this season for the Jets while averaging 24:31 of ice time. The 29-year-old defenceman represented Canada at the World Juniors in 2014 and 2015, when he won gold, and was also on the World Hockey Championship in 2016.

“International competition is something I’ve never experienced at this level, but I have had the chance to do at various levels throughout my career,” Morrissey added of his selection. “And putting on a Canadian jersey is just a real honour for me and something I really hoped I would get the opportunity to do on this stage.”

The Jets will also be represented at the tournament by Kyle Connor and Connor Hellebuyck on Team USA.