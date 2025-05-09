Defenceman Josh Morrissey is expected to make his return to the Winnipeg Jets' lineup, the team announced on Friday.

The Jets, in a post on X, said "Projecting a JMo return," and listed the defenceman on the top pairing in their projected lineup for Friday night's Game 2 against the Dallas Stars.

Morrissey was forced out of Game 7 of the team's first-round series against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday with an upper-body injury. Arniel told reporters that he will be re-evaluated on Monday and is considered day-to-day for the time being. He played 2:09 before leaving in the opening period.

The 30-year-old defenceman scored 14 goals and finished with 62 points in 80 games in the regular season with Winnipeg.

He had three assists in the series against the Blues.

Defenceman Logan Stanley also took part in line rushes at the practice session as he nears a return to the lineup.

Stanley last played in Game 6 against the Blues in the first round on Friday, and missed Game 7 with an undisclosed injury. He didn't record a point in the series against St. Louis, and finished the regular season with a goal and 14 points in 63 games.

The Jets skated the following lines in practice on Friday:

Dallas owns a 1-0 series lead behind a 3-2 victory on Tuesday in which Mikko Rantanen scored a natural hat trick in the second period.