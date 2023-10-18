Josh Norris, who has been out of the Ottawa Senators' lineup since late January of last season, scored in his first game back for the Sens after a nine-month recovery from shoulder surgery.

The 24-year-old scored 12:29 into the first period on a wrist shot assisted by Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle.

Norris was injured in just the fifth game of the season last year in a game against the Arizona Coyotes. He made a brief three-game return in January before the team decided surgery was the optimal route to address his shoulder issue.

The former 19th-overall selection in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft was named to the All-Rookie team in the 2020-21 season, when he scored 17 goals and registered 35 points in the COVID-shortened year.

Ottawa fans have been waiting for Norris to breakout after his promising rookie campaign, but the recent shoulder issues have obviously caused delays.

In his five-year NHL career, the Oxford, MI native has 54 goals and 93 points in 133 games. His goal gave the Senators a 2-0 lead in the first period against the Capitals as they look for their third win in their first four games of the new season.