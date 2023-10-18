Norris scores in first game back for Senators
Josh Norris, who has been out of the Ottawa Senators' lineup since late January of last season, scored in his first game back for the Sens after a nine-month recovery from shoulder surgery.
The 24-year-old scored 12:29 into the first period on a wrist shot assisted by Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle.
Norris was injured in just the fifth game of the season last year in a game against the Arizona Coyotes. He made a brief three-game return in January before the team decided surgery was the optimal route to address his shoulder issue.
The former 19th-overall selection in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft was named to the All-Rookie team in the 2020-21 season, when he scored 17 goals and registered 35 points in the COVID-shortened year.
Ottawa fans have been waiting for Norris to breakout after his promising rookie campaign, but the recent shoulder issues have obviously caused delays.
In his five-year NHL career, the Oxford, MI native has 54 goals and 93 points in 133 games. His goal gave the Senators a 2-0 lead in the first period against the Capitals as they look for their third win in their first four games of the new season.