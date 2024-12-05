OTTAWA — It was far from perfect but the Ottawa Senators will take points any way they can.

Josh Norris scored his second goal of the game with 41.6 seconds remaining to give the Senators a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

The Michigan native had played well all night and salvaged what was an otherwise frustrating outing by the Senators.

Ottawa (10-12-2) controlled the game for long stretches and dominated the shot clock, but struggled to beat Ville Husso. The Detroit netminder made 30 saves.

Ottawa opened the scoring at 12:14 of the first period when Norris was able to get his own rebound and put it past a sprawled Husso.

Ottawa outshot Detroit 13-4 in the second period.

Detroit tied the game at 6:15 of the third while on a 4-on-3 man advantage. Alex DeBrincat caught Linus Ullmark moving for his 11th goal of the season.

Ullmark had 19 saves.

Takeaways

Senators: The Senators failed to take advantage of special teams going 0-for-5 on the power play.

Red Wings: Detroit's penalty killers were a perfect 5-for-5.

Key moment

The Senators appeared to take a 2-0 lead in the second period on a Drake Batherson power-play goal but the Red Wings (10-11-4) believed the play was offside and won their challenge.

Key stat

Entering play, the Senators had allowed three-plus goals in each of their last nine games.

Up next

Senators: Ottawa hosts the Nashville Predators on Saturday night.

Red Wings: Detroit will entertain the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2024.